AEW star reveals he got Paul Wight (fka Big Show) removed with "one call" after bullying accusation

A popular AEW star recently disclosed how he got Paul Wight removed from his role in Tony Khan's promotion.

Wight signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has mostly been used as a commentator for Dark: Elevation. The WWE legend is currently involved in a strange "feud" with Smart Mark Sterling, who accused the giant of bullying him.

Sterling's stablemates Ari Daivari and Tony Nese main evented the latest edition of Dark: Elevation against The Lucha Brothers. In a surprising turn of events, Paul Wight was not on the commentary desk during the match and was replaced by Tony Schiavone.

Mark Sterling later claimed on Twitter that he made "one call" and hinted that he got Wight removed from his position.

"HUGE NEWS!!!!!!! Just listen to Tony and Daddy break it down for you all…In short: One call. I will not sit idle and let bullies like @PaulWight tear down the little guys! I HAD to put in the call. @AEW. What a HUGE win for my team tonight!" tweeted Mark Sterling.

Paul Wight named two stars he would like to face upon in-ring return in AEW

While speaking during his recent interview with Metro, Wight stated that he would like to face AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn somewhere down the road.

He called The Gunns "a couple of smart a**es" and vowed to "chop the hell out of them" during their in-ring encounter.

"They're a couple of little smart a**es right now," Wight said. "Down the road, I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future."

It will be interesting to see if Paul Wight does make a return to the squared circle for one last run and faces Austin and Colten Gunn in a tag team title match in the future.

Do you think the former Big Show deserves a run with gold in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

