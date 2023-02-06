AEW star reveals he never felt "unsafe" while facing Seth Rollins' former stablemates in WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has teamed up with many notable names in the past, but his pairing with the Authors of Pain isn't often spoken about. AEW's Dax Harwood recently addressed rumors of the AOP being unsafe workers.

During his tenure in WWE, Dax faced the AOP in a handful of three-way-tag and four-way-tag matches and even once teamed up with Rezar to face Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

Speaking on the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the former AEW Tag Team Champion explained that the AOP were simply green and not purposely unsafe.

"No, not at all. I think they had a reputation for being green, but that’s because they were green. There’s no reason to be embarrassed about being green – we’re all green at some point. They just happened to be green and learning on television." [00:25 onward]

El Gordinho @elgordinho8 #NXT ends with The Revival showing that they want another Title opportunity against the Authors of Pain! Will they get it? 🤔 #WWE #NXT ends with The Revival showing that they want another Title opportunity against the Authors of Pain! Will they get it? 🤔 #WWE https://t.co/pvOvGU7eHn

Rumors broke not too long ago that Triple H was planning to bring the Authors of Pain back into WWE, alongside their former manager, Paul Ellering.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Dax Harwood recalled the one time that The Authors of Pain might have hurt someone in the WWE

While a few fans have wondered if the AOP would debut in AEW, the two intended to set up their very own wrestling promotion. Unfortunately, their plans fell short, and the two were forced to announce the cancelation of the event.

During the same podcast, Harwood recalled that the AOP might have hurt development talent, but that they never purposely hurt any opponent.

"But I worked with those guys a few times and never once did I feel worried or unsafe or insecure about my health. Not once. They did have a run-in with a couple of enhancement guys that they may have hurt, but it was – g**dang man – they didn’t purposely hurt [anyone]. It was just a mishap and the overused adage is ‘this ain’t ballet,’ and it ain’t ballet, it’s gonna happen." [00:45 onward]

Harwood yet again noted that he never felt unsafe with the former WWE Superstars and that the two are sweet guys personally.

If you use the quotes above, please credit FTR with Dax Harwood and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes