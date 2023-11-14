AEW star reveals if he is still banned from Collision following beef with CM Punk

When AEW Collision first debuted, it was a show designed to feature CM Punk as its top star. The Straight Edge Superstar seemingly had some control over the program. But is someone who was banned during the Punk era allowed back at the show's tapings?

After the August 12, 2023, edition of AEW Collision, multiple reports indicated that CM Punk had apparently barred a few talents from entering the building. The names included the likes of Matt Hardy, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and AEW's Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, with the potential reason being their relationship with The Young Bucks.

Someone else who was not only barred from AEW Collision but also confronted by CM Punk over a tweet he had made was Ryan Nemeth. But now that Punk is no longer with the company, is Nemeth allowed to attend the show?

The 39-year-old confirmed he was consistently present at Collision tapings in a recent Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session.

"I don't think so, I'm there all the time now," said @RyanNemethHUNK

Punk reportedly confronted Ryan Nemeth about the tweet where the latter called him the 'softest man alive.' Nemeth posted the tweet after Punk took a shot at The Young Bucks in his return promo on the June 17, 2023, edition of Collision.

CM Punk paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero on Instagram

November 13, 2023, marked the 18th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's death, who passed away in 2005 due to acute heart failure. Many people, including CM Punk, shared their favorite memories of Latino Heat on social media to keep his memory alive.

The Second City Saint posted a tribute to Eddie on his Instagram Story. You can view his post via this link.

Punk was fortunate enough to wrestle Eddie Guerrero a handful of times in 2002 during the latter's brief stint on the independent scene following his WWE departure in 2001.

The two wrestled numerous times in IWA-Mid South and for the International Wrestling Cartel.

