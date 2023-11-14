CM Punk shares touching tribute to Eddie Guerrero

CM Punk has paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The 45-year-old star was fired by All Elite Wrestling following his altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In on August 27. It wasn't Punk's first backstage altercation with the promotion, as he previously had a brawl with The Elite following the media scrum at All Out 2022. AEW President Tony Khan opted to terminate the popular star's contract ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision in Chicago.

Eddie Guerrero is a legendary performer who tragically lost his life 18 years ago today. Guerrero was only 38 years old at the time of his death but created many memories for fans that will live on for years to come.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, CM Punk took to social media to pay tribute to the legend. Punk shared a photo of Eddie Guerrero with a heart emoji on his Instagram story as seen in the image below.

Punk honors Guerrero on Instagram.

Vince Russo on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo doesn't think CM Punk will be returning to the promotion anytime soon.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted that WWE is more successful than ever. Vince Russo claimed that the company does not need Punk and the headaches that come along with the veteran star.

"I said no doubt, Punk would be interested in going back, but I don't think there would be any interest on the part of the WWE... They are making money hand over fist from a business point of view. They don't really care about the creative; they are running on cruise control. They have been doing this for a while. Why would they throw CM Punk into that mix, with really nothing for them to gain but headaches?" Vince Russo said. [2:32 - 3:11]

You can check out the full video below:

Punk has not appeared in WWE since 2014, but many fans are convinced that the controversial star will be making his return at Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Punk in professional wrestling.

