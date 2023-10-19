"Nothing for them to gain but headaches" - Former WCW Champion on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE had little reason to have CM Punk back in the company as they were minting more money than ever.

Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of chatter about The Second City Saint possibly heading back to the global wrestling juggernaut. While conflicting reports have emerged about WWE's interest in bringing him back, it's safe to say the coming weeks and months will have fans riveted to see what goes down.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion mentioned that WWE was more successful than ever today. Vince Russo explained that the company had nothing to gain by having CM Punk back except for headaches.

"I said no doubt, Punk would be interested in going back, but I don't think there would be any interest on the part of the WWE... They are making money hand over fist from a business point of view. They don't really care about the creative; they are running on cruise control. They have been doing this for a while. Why would they throw CM Punk into that mix, with really nothing for them to gain but headaches?" Vince Russo said. [2:32 - 3:11]

Check out the full video below:

Bully Ray on why CM Punk will not return to WWE

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray opened up about the potential reason WWE would be apprehensive of hiring CM Punk.

The wrestling legend feels the backstage morale in the company was as good as ever and that having a controversial figure like Punk could jeopardize things.

"[Do you think we're gonna see CM Punk in WWE?] It's a very hard question to ask. If I had to bet a dollar, I'm going to say no because of what you said earlier. Things are too good right now. The locker room is very very happy right now. And even if there's a personal guarantee from Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, the other guy who owns Endeavor Ari Emanuel, let's say they all make personal guarantees on Punk and his behavior, you're still gonna have a locker room walking around on eggshells because of what could potentially happen," Bully Ray said.

Expand Tweet

Though he's certainly not the most popular backstage figure, there's little doubt Punk's return would generate a monster pop if WWE were to bring him back.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches