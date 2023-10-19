2-time WWE Champion will not return to the company after 9 years of absence for one main reason, believes Bully Ray Dudley

Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes that WWE will not re-sign CM Punk following his departure from AEW.

Punk spent several years in the Stamford-based company and was one of the top superstars before he was released from his contract in 2014. Although he initially retired from professional wrestling, The Best in the World returned to join AEW in 2021. Nevertheless, Punk was recently fired from Tony Khan's promotion after he got involved in a backstage altercation at All In earlier this year.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray addressed the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. He claimed the company would probably pass on signing him in order to keep the peace in the locker room.

"[Do you think we're gonna see CM Punk in WWE?] It's a very hard question to ask. If I had to bet a dollar, I'm going to say no because of what you said earlier. Things are too good right now. The locker room is very very happy right now. And even if there's a personal guarantee from Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, the other guy who owns Endeavor Ari Emanuel, let's say they all make personal guarantees on Punk and his behavior, you're still gonna have a locker room walking around on eggshells because of what could potentially happen," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And I don't think the WWE wants that. And how much revenue and how much interest and how many more seats are you going to sell? I mean Punk with the right guy. I mean past couple of weeks, [Shinsuke] Nakamura using the GTS just a coincidence? I don't know. But Nakamura and Punk? Meh." [25:36 - 26:49]

Bully Ray Dudley wants CM Punk to join IMPACT Wrestling if he doesn't sign with WWE

Bully Ray is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where he is also a former World Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer.

During the same episode of Busted Open, Dudley expressed his desire to see CM Punk join IMPACT Wrestling if he does not return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"If CM Punk is not at Survivor Series and the WWE has absolutely no intentions of working with CM Punk, I would love to see CM Punk in IMPACT Wrestling," he said. [25:16 - 25:29]

