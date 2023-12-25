AEW star Ric Flair provides a big update on a potential in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been considered one of the all-time greats in the pro wrestling business. The Nature Boy retired from in-ring competition after entertaining the fans for more than five decades.

On the October 25, 2023, episode of Dynamite, Flair made his AEW debut as a gift from Tony Khan to Sting for his upcoming retirement. Later, it was announced that Flair had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. Since his debut, fans have been wondering if he will return to the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion hasn’t competed since his final match back in July 2022.

While speaking with The Wrestling Classic, Ric Flair cleared some air on whether he is medically cleared to wrestle or not.

“My health is good. I’ve been cleared. I can get in the ring. I’m not going to wrestle. Let’s clarify that," said Flair. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ric Flair wants MJF to stay in AEW

AEW World Champion MJF has been vocal about starting a bidding war in 2024. Many stars and veterans have given their take on whether the latter should stay in the current promotion or should join WWE.

While speaking with The Wrestling Classic, the 74-year-old star stated that he wants the Salt of the Earth to re-sign with AEW.

"We just exchanged pleasantries in the lobby of the hotel. And then I shook his hand and said, 'You've got (it)'. Not that it mattered to him but I think he's pretty confident in himself. He doesn't need a pat on the back and that's what makes him a little bit different. He's not looking for it, but he's good. And I don't mind telling he's damn good. And he's confident, he's young and I think I just tried everything to reinforce to him that I hope he stays in AEW," Ric Flair said.

In July 2022, the Nature Boy wrestled his last match alongside Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at a special event called 'Ric Flair's Last Match.'

Do you think the latter would come out of retirement in AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here