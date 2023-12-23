Ric Flair hopes top AEW star doesn't leave the promotion amid contract expiry rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed the details about his first interaction with a top AEW star, during which he praised the star and asked him not to leave the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

The Salt of the Earth has been a staple of All Elite Wrestling's programming since the start of the promotion in 2019 and is widely considered to be the hottest rising talent in professional wrestling. Many wrestling greats have praised MJF for his in-ring acumen and mic skills. However, his contract with the company is nearing its expiry.

During the latest edition of Casual Conversations with The Classic, the Nature Boy spoke highly of the world Champion while recalling his first interaction with the 27-year-old. Ric Flair said he tried everything possible to convince MJF to stay with Tony Khan's company.

"We just exchanged pleasantries in the lobby of the hotel. And then I shook his hand and said, 'You've got (it)'. Not that it mattered to him but I think he's pretty confident in himself. He doesn't need a pat on the back and that's what makes him a little bit different. He's not looking for it, but he's good. And I don't mind telling he's damn good. And he's confident, he's young and I think I just tried everything to reinforce to him that I hope he stays in AEW," Ric Flair said. [From 11:00 to 11:30]

AEW star says MJF moving to WWE could hurt the locker room

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire on January 1, 2024. The 27-year-old has openly talked about his contract during his promos and interviews and re-iterated that he would not sign a new contract for a cheap price.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa talked about the predicament that the AEW and its stars would face in the event of MJF's departure from the company.

"He has been a pivotal player in AEW since its inception. Losing someone like MJF would be very, very hard on the locker room and also AEW. This last year alone, the things that he's able to accomplish as a wrestler and individually as an athlete has been pretty amazing. I honestly have a higher level of respect for MJF for everything he has done inside and outside the ring," Thunder Rosa said. [H/T: Wrestlinginc.com]

Rosa predicted that the Salt of the Earth would do what was best for him and would stay with Tony Khan's promotion if he was a company man.