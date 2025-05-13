AEW star Ricochet declares 53-year-old legend as "bald king"

Ricochet has lately been made fun of by AEW viewers and talent alike for his shaved head, partly in response to his recent heel work. However, The Excellence of Elevation seemingly has no shame in being bald and has now dubbed basketball legend Shaq a fellow "bald king."

Ricochet has surprised and impressed fans with his character work since he fully turned to the dark side earlier this year by bloodying and brutalizing Swerve Strickland. Since then, the world-traveled high-flyer has further developed his heel persona, enhancing his mannerisms, improving at promos, and even aligning with top villains like The Elite recently.

Over time, however, audiences have also found one way to get under The Future of Flight's skin—namely, by roasting him over his clean-shaven head. Ricochet's AEW peers and colleagues have joined in on the fun lately, during matches, backstage segments, and on social media. The Highlight of the Night is seemingly proud of his baldness, however.

When the Jacksonville-based promotion shared an Instagram post featuring Shaq recently, Ricochet left a three-word comment identifying with the 53-year-old NBA legend:

"Another bald king [crown emoji]", wrote Ricochet.

Check out the Instagram post and Ricochet's comment under it BELOW:

Ricochet's comment under AEW's post with Shaq [Image Credits: AEW's Instagram]

Shaquille O'Neal appeared in All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and 2021 and was involved in a feud with Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Ricochet is set for action on AEW Dynamite this week

After defeating Angelico on Collision last week, Ricochet cut a promo, lashing out at the live audience in the arena, including Zach Gowen, who was in attendance.

The Human Highlight Reel attacked some security personnel to intimidate the former WWE Superstar, but Gowen intervened and tried to defend one of the officials. This prompted Ricochet to attack Gowen and humiliate him by walking away with his prosthetic leg.

Gowen will have the chance to settle the score with Ricochet when they face off this week on Dynamite: Beach Break.

