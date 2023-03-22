AEW star's brother teases major matches against AJ Styles and 4-time WWE Champion

The AEW and WWE rosters are filled with some of the biggest names in the American pro wrestling scene. Both rosters have standout performers like AJ Styles and 4-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. Zak Zodiac, the older brother of Saraya, recently indicated that he wants major bouts against both stars.

Zodiac and Saraya are both members of the Knight pro wrestling family, and both their parents are retired wrestlers. Despite this, Zak never broke into the American wrestling industry like his sister, but fans continue to clamor that he gets picked up by WWE or AEW.

Zak Zodiac recently took to Twitter to provide fans with a chance to pose a few questions to him in a Q&A, and Twitter user @33jhenry asked Zodiac who he'd want to face in either promotion.

"Who in WWE & AEW would you like to work with if given a chance #ZakZodiac," @33jhenry tweeted.

In response, the star simply name-dropped both Styles and Danielson as the two names in both promotions that he'd like to face.

"Aj styles or Bryan Danielson," Zodiac tweeted.

Zodiac was notably never signed by WWE, despite his sister Saraya's success in the promotion. The odd decision has clearly not gone over his head as he once pointed out on Twitter.

Saraya has personally pushed AEW to sign Zak Zodiac

Saraya has been receiving a ton of public support from her brother, Zak Zodiac, ever since she signed with All Elite Wrestling. This led to many fans subsequently pushing for the promotion to sign him, and it seems like the Anti-Diva agrees.

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya shared how frustrating it's been to not see her brother succeed as she has:

“Zak has never made it and it’s so frustrating, he’s tried so hard. We need to get him on a Dark show or something like that so we can showcase him. He just did New Japan. People loved him, they’re bringing him back again.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews.com).

Online fans have been pushing for his debut in the promotion for months, but currently, there seems to be no indication that he'll be appearing in All Elite Wrestling any time soon.

