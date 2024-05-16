AEW star's criminal case addressed after Dynamite, fans chant "he's not guilty," leaving Bryan Danielson in splits

Bryan Danielson and FTR interacted with the crowd after the latest episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. Dax Harwood even succeeded in making Danielson laugh at one of his comments. The former champion also spoke about the criminal case Cash Wheeler was involved in last year.

Wheeler was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a civilian during a road rage incident in Florida. He was charged with aggravated assault, but the criminal case was reportedly dismissed in May 2024.

The case's conclusion should come as a respite for the FTR member, as he is scheduled to compete at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26. In an off-air promo after this week's Dynamite, Dax Harwood addressed the situation and praised Wheeler, calling the latter a "genuine" person.

"I am sure you have all read about it, and I am sure you have all heard about it, but, I think my boy, Cash Wheeler, deserves a round of applause. I don't want to get too deep into it because that's his business, but I have been with him for over ten years, and there is not a more genuine, humble, and beautiful human being, besides Maria and Finley that I know. Never for a second do I doubt it, but I hope you guys don't either," he said.

Harwood referenced his wife and daughter while praising his tag team partner. The crowd reacted to the 39-year-old's promo with ' He's not guilty' chants. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson was seen laughing inside the ring.

Bryan Danielson wants to face Nigel McGuinness at All In 2024

Bryan Danielson has hinted he will retire from full-time in-ring competition soon. Meanwhile, fans have been wondering who he will face before transitioning to a part-time schedule.

The American Dragon recently disclosed he would like to lock horns with Nigel McGuinness at the upcoming All In 2024 pay-per-view in London, England. For those unaware, Danielson and McGuinness have had many iconic battles in ROH. The 48-year-old was forced to retire from active competition due to health issues. However, he has teased his in-ring return multiple times since joining AEW.

On Casual Conversations with the Classic, Danielson recently said he would love to face the AEW commentator. However, he was unsure how fans expected the potential bout to play out.

"It's interesting because obviously I would love to wrestle Nigel. I get afraid of fan expectations, of what it would be, because I don't know how many people have actually seen our matches, but it's like they were very physical matches (...) That's the thing I would be afraid of, is people's expectations of what they think it should be."

Danielson believes his possible match against Nigel McGuinness shouldn't headline All In at Wembley Stadium.

"If you were to do Wembley with me and Nigel, the nice thing is we wouldn't be the main event for sure, so if we could go on first or second, first would be amazing."

With Bryan Danielson seemingly on his way out, fans would be waiting to see him compete in some epic matches.