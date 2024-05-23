AEW star's friendship with Cody Rhodes has hurt his push, according to Jim Cornette

Cody Rhodes has stayed in touch with some of the top AEW stars despite leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion a few years ago. Chief among them is Ricky Starks.

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette thinks their friendship is one of the reasons why the Jacksonville-based company has seemingly given up on the former FTW Champion. The 34-year-old star hasn't been seen on AEW TV since the March 30th episode of Collision. Amidst his absence, the company quietly broke up his alliance with Big Bill.

In his last match, Starks survived an injury scare, which led everyone to believe his apparent injury has kept him off television lately. However, The Stroke Daddy clarified that he's not hurt and has no clue why AEW hasn't brought him back yet.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette speculated that Ricky Starks' relationship with Cody Rhodes didn't sit well with the management, and it cost him his push:

"He's [Ricky Starks] being put in a deep freeze possibly because he's, you know, obviously close to Cody [Rhodes] because he was a Cody guy that Cody helped and he's friends with him. Perhaps that doesn't sit well with some members of the office staff over there at the friends company," Cornette said. [From 04:57 to 05:21]

Ricky Starks opens up about his friendship with Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks has been spotted backstage in WWE several times to support The American Nightmare in his matches.

Speaking to Whatculture Wrestling, Starks revealed that Rhodes has done more for him and his family than anyone else:

"Cody has done more for me behind closed doors and for my family than anyone will ever know. I don’t have to explain myself or justify any type of relationship I have with someone. But I will just end it to that and say, beyond this wrestling, he’s done more for me than I could have ever asked someone to do...So in return, he will always have my loyalty and respect because that is how, me as a person, that’s how I operate," Starks said.

Rumor has it that Ricky Starks' AEW contract is expiring this summer. Cody Rhodes previously expressed his desire to see The Daddy Stroke in WWE. Considering his recent booking, fans shouldn't be surprised to see one of the AEW homegrowns jump ship to WWE.

