AEW star's legendary father could get involved in a proposed blockbuster feud with Chris Jericho, says Bully Ray

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently shared his take on the AEW feud between Chris Jericho and FTW Champion Hook. The legendary wrestler suggested that the involvement of Hook's father, Taz, in the storyline could help wonders.

Hook and Chris Jericho recently teamed up in the AEW World Tag Team tournament at the Big Business Dynamite. Last week, the duo locked horns in a singles match where Hook emerged victorious.

Last night on Dynamite, Jericho offered to take Hook under his wing, which The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil accepted. The former WWE Champion claimed he would groom Hook into a main event star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray proposed an angle between Hook and his father, Taz, to be inserted into the ongoing storyline.

"I would love to see Taz get involved in this one and let Hook know, 'Son, be careful!' This is a manipulative veteran who's been all over the world. And this is where Hook's bravado comes out, and he's like, 'Listen, Dad, I appreciate the concern and everything, but I already beat the guy. And I beat him pretty quick and handily!' 'I'd like to see Taz involved because I think it's a relatable story of when young men, for the first time, come into their own, and they think they know everything," he said. [0:00-1:13]

Chris Jericho helped bring Jake Hager to AEW

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager recently revealed that Chris Jericho was the reason behind him landing a job in AEW. Hager and Jericho know each other well from their time together in the WWE. Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger) cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Y2J to become World Champion in 2010.

During a recent edition of Monopoly Events, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed how Jericho persuaded a reluctant Tony Khan into signing him.

"Chris was the one who got me the job. Tony originally was like, 'Uh, we'll see in a month! I like him, but we'll see in a month!' and then Chris went to him and was like, 'No, this is my guy; hire him!' And so, it was really a pat on my back. It was quite a compliment for that to come from the greatest of all time, Chris Jericho," he said.

Jake Hager is currently absent from AEW Television. We will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the former WWE Superstar when he eventually returns to in-ring action.

