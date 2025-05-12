AEW star's massive shot at Triple H's roster has achieved its purpose, thinks former WWE star (Exclusive)

A major AEW star recently took a shot at the WWE roster, which has led to much discussion in the wrestling community. A former WWE star has also commented on the topic, sharing his thoughts about the reason for the shot.

Will Ospreay recently mentioned that although the Stamford-based promotion was ahead in terms of viewership, its in-ring talent paled in comparison to the AEW roster. As expected, this led to a heated debate on social media and other wrestling circles, with veterans like EC3 chiming in.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that Ospreay's comments had garnered a lot of attention, which could possibly have been the reason for the statement itself. He also stated that the comparison itself did not make sense:

"It's an un-arguable kind of subject matter. It got clicks and we are talking about it, and it got attention, which is the most important thing a pro wrestler can do is get attention, so he succeeded at that." [3:57 onwards]

The former WWE star claimed that Will Ospreay's comments did not change the biggest factor for the company

While Ospreay may have been right in his assesment of the in-ring skill comparison, EC3 thinks that the most important aspect in comparing the two companies will always be business.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that WWE was undeniably ahead in business terms, which eclipsed everything else.

"Simplicity is extremely hard work if you do it right. And then perhaps in an 18x18 or 20x20 foot ring, you are superior in moving around and doing things. But what does it, what really matters, if that's your priority, congratulations. But the priority over here is to do business." [1:52 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Will Ospreay will expand on his comments in the future.

