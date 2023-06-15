AEW star Sammy Guevara shares the exact moment he found out Tay Melo was pregnant

At AEW Double or Nothing 2023, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announced that they will be adding a new member to their family. The Spanish God has since shared a video of the exact moment he found out that his wife was pregnant.

The AEW power couple got married last year and have been fairly public about their love life. Their real-life relationship has made its way on-screen and has been used to drive forward certain storylines.

With their first child, Luna, on the way, Guevara recently uploaded a heartwarming video to his YouTube channel showing the moment Melo surprised him with the news.

Although the former TNT Champion was unable to claim the world title at the recent pay-per-view, there is no doubt that he is over the moon about the prospect of becoming a father.

Sammy Guevara is set to return on tonight's AEW Dynamite

Having been absent for a couple of weeks now, Sammy Guevara is set to return on the June 14th edition of Dynamite airing from Washington, D.C.

The controversial high-flyer took to Twitter to share the news by uploading a post of the announcement with the caption: "IM BACK!!"

Unfortunately for Guevara, not everyone is as excited about his comeback as he is. Fans have shared their thoughts about his upcoming appearance on social media, and many are less than pleased to have the multi-time TNT Champion return to their TV screens.

With AEW going through a multitude of changes at the moment, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly where Guevara will fit in. He is considered to be one of the company's "four pillars," so it stands to reason that he will be inserted into a prominent storyline soon. However, only time will tell exactly what Tony Khan has in store for the 29-year-old star.

Poll : 0 votes