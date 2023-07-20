AEW star Samoa Joe issues a threat to former World Champion he claims has 'been running his mouth'

Current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe is gearing up for another huge title match at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and he's accused one of his potential challengers of running their mouth.

The number one contender will be decided this week on HonorClub as former Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle and former Television Champion Shane Taylor meet in the final of a tournament designed to determine Joe's next challenger.

During his appearance on the "Going Over" podcast, Samoa Joe talked openly about his two potential opponents, highlighting Dalton Castle's run of momentum and Joe believes that he has been talking a little too much as of late.

“It’s a rare combination. You get somebody who’s that flamboyant and enigmatic as he is and still be a tremendous grappler in [Their] own right. And a very dangerous individual when it comes to being on the mat.” Joe said before speaking about his other possible opponent. “Shane Taylor, he’s a tank. He goes in there, he’s full force ahead and once momentum like that gets going, very little is going to stop it. You know, he’s been running his mouth for a little bit. He’s been trying to set himself up, put himself in a position to get in there and swing with me. And we’ll see if that opportunity comes to fruition.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

This week's match on ROH TV between Castle and Taylor will mark the two men's first one-on-one encounter in 10 years. Dalton defeated Shane at an International Wrestling Cartel event in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, in 2013.

You can watch the full podcast with Samoa Joe, hosted by Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III, right here:

Samoa Joe wasn't happy with the way CM Punk beat him on AEW Collision

For the first time in his lengthy career, CM Punk managed to pick up a win over Samoa Joe on the July 8th edition of AEW Collision, eliminating the ROH Television Champion from The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

It seems like Joe isn't too happy about the loss as he told SEScoops that there is little respect between himself and Punk and that he won't be satisfied until he avenges his loss.

The Samoan Submission Machine must be grinning ear to ear the following week after seeing Punk lose in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with Ricky Starks picking up a controversial win over the former AEW World Champion.

