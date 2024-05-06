AEW star Saraya files new trademark

Despite not having been featured much on All Elite Wrestling television recently, AEW star Saraya recently filed for a new trademark.

AEW generally doesn't hold the rights to its wrestlers' personas, allowing them to file their own trademarks for names and gimmicks. We've seen plenty of stars do this in the past, most often Chris Jericho, who tends to file a trademark for each new character twist he comes up with.

Saraya, known as Paige throughout her time in WWE, has now filed for a trademark for her name 'Saraya'. This is interesting, as the 31-year-old is now simply known by her real first name in AEW.

What's even more interesting is that the trademark doesn't only cover her persona in wrestling. The filing covers the following categories, in part:

"Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of a film series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller television series."

It's unclear what the former AEW Women's World Champion intends to do in the field of television beyond wrestling, but with the trademark mentioning science fiction, spy, and thriller genres, she could have other plans in the works.

Saraya has been absent from the AEW ring for months

While Saraya's role in the villainous Outcasts stable wasn't exactly lauded by fans. There has been some disappointment though, over the fact that she hasn't wrestled in the last few months.

The 31-year-old's latest storyline involved her teammate, Ruby Soho, and the latter's real-life partner, 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker. Soho walked out on her teammate during their February 7 tag team match against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Saraya hasn't competed since.

The Anti-Diva took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month to comment on her in-ring absence, noting that she hadn't wrestled in quite a while.

"Haven’t wrestled in a minuteeee," she wrote.

Ruby Soho recently announced that she's pregnant, which should take her off television for the foreseeable future. With their feud finished for the time being, it remains to be seen where The Outcasts go from here.