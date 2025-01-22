AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) breaks social media silence after real-life split

The former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) finally got active on social media after the news of her real-life split. The British wrestler has been the talk of the town since her relationship status became public.

Saraya (fka Paige) has yet to appear on AEW TV since she was last seen in October. The Anti-Diva was quite active on social media during her absence though. A recent report from TMZ revealed that Saraya's relationship with the renowned American Rapper and Musician Ronnie Radke is now over.

The report also revealed that the split between Saraya and Radke happened in late 2024 ending their six-year relationship. Since the report came out, the former WWE Divas Champion chose to stay silent on the matter. Nevertheless, Saraya has finally shared something on social media.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to her Instagram Stories to share a portrait of her made by a famous artist Carlos Jimenez.

Saraya (fka Paige) on why she has been absent from AEW

Saraya recently shared her picture on X (fka Twitter) wearing a Stone Cold Steve Austin hoodie. A user reacted to the former Paige's picture saying she is not on TV because she doesn't wear an AEW shirt. The former WWE Divas Champion clapped back revealing she has taken time off from Tony Khan:

"You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want."

Moreover, fans are still anticipating the return of the former AEW Women's World Champion and only time will tell when she will be back on All Elite TV.

