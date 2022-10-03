AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) involved in online feud against legendary metal musician; he calls her a 'fake athlete' 

Saraya (fka Paige) has seemingly found herself in hot waters again barely a few weeks into her recent AEW debut. The former WWE Superstar sided with her real-life boyfriend Ronnie Radke in his online feud with musician Sebastian Bach.

Last week on Dynamite, the former Anti-Diva took a dig at her former employees, citing that Tony Khan was 'a boss who listened to what she had to say.' She went on to proclaim her goal of uplifting the AEW women's division before announcing a first-ever lumberjack match among the ladies of the promotion.

Radke, the lead vocalist for Falling in Reverse, announced the cancelation of his band's performance at WIIL Rock Fest 2022 citing missing laptops as the reason. The former lead vocalist of Skid Row tweeted that during his time, laptops were not a cause for canceling a show. Amid the heated exchange of words between the musicians, Saraya lashed out at Bach mocking his hair plugs.

"The fake athlete thinks that I have fake hair Sorry to disappoint the wrestler time to go practice being fake and defending fake" posted Bach.

Saraya posted a story on Instagram calling out the musician

Saraya is currently unable to compete in the ring due to a neck injury she suffered a few years ago. Her WWE contract with WWE expired in July this year. She made her shocking debut on All Elite Wrestling on September 21 at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Saraya's AEW theme song is by her boyfriend's band Falling in Reverse

Since her time in WWE, Saraya had a gothic, grungy gimmick. For most of her wrestling career, she donned black wrestling gear and makeup. After her contract expired in July this year, there were no updates or confirmation on her future in the industry.

Following her AEW debut, the 30-year old took to Twitter to share her excitement and thanked Ronnie Radke for permitting her to use his song as her theme music:

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!"

SARAYA @Saraya Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! 🥹🥹 and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! 🥹🥹 and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/9czsEWUcot

Saraya made her objectives for the women's division clear in her recent appearance on Dynamite. But that garnered a lot of backlash from fans due to her ring-rust. She already seems to be on Britt Baker's target, however, with no update on her being medically cleared to wrestle, it is yet to ascertain what role she will undertake on AEW.

