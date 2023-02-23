AEW star Saraya's brother announces engagement

AEW star Saraya comes from a wrestling family and as such many of her relatives have gotten into wrestling. One of her brothers, Roy Knight, recently took to social media to announce that he'll be getting married.

Roy Knight might be relatively unknown in the United States, but the veteran has had a lengthy wrestling career and his eldest son Roy Knight Jr. has even followed into the family business. Knight is still an active wrestler, and had his last bout at World Association Of Wrestling's Gold Rush event.

In light of his engagement, Roy Knight shared a picture capturing the moment his partner said yes to his marriage proposal.

"She Said Yes. Mrs Bevis Pending......." Roy tweeted.

While Roy's direction in wrestling doesn't seem to include the USA at this point, Saraya has been petitioning AEW to sign her other brother, Zak Zodiac, and last took to social media to request his signing and even tagged the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter page.

The AEW star has since reacted to her brother Roy Knight's engagement

Naturally, Saraya quickly followed Roy's social media post with her very own message, not only congratulating the couple but clearly looking forward to their union.

"Congrats to my brother and new sister in law" Saraya tweeted.

Since the engagement announcement was only just made, it's unclear whether or not the wedding could affect Saraya's current run in All Elite Wrestling. Being a heel has already changed the perception of the former Anti-Diva, with some even criticizing her booking alongside Toni Storm.

Will Saraya be able to have fans react properly to her heel run before her brother's wedding, or will Tony Khan have to make some critical adjustments to the star's run to have her at her best before Roy Knight ties the knot?

