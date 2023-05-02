AEW star Saraya sends a heartfelt message after WWE RAW Superstar announces pregnancy

AEW star Saraya sent her congratulations to WWE RAW Superstar Carmella and commentator Corey Graves on the announcement of their pregnancy.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of well wishes from fans and fellow wrestlers. AEW star Saraya was among those who commented on Carmella's Instagram post.

Saraya's comment was short and sweet, "Omg!!!! Congrats!!! with a Red Heart emoji."

The Princess of Staten Island's last match was against Bianca Belair on the March 6 edition of RAW. While fans were looking forward to her return, the wrestler had to put her comeback plans on hold due to the pregnancy.

Carmella has been open about her struggles with miscarriage in the past, and her emotional story resonated with many. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been able to help others who have gone through similar experiences, and her journey has brought hope to many.

While the pregnancy may have delayed Carmella's return to the ring, it's clear that she's overjoyed to be expecting a baby.

AEW star Saraya reacts to Naomi's return to wrestling

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Saraya also took to Twitter to react to her friend and former colleague's return.

"Omg @TheTrinity_Fatu 🥹🥹🥹❤️👏🏻👏🏻," Saraya tweeted.

Naomi, alongwith Sasha Banks, left WWE in May last year following a creative disagreement with the promotion. Since then, she has been away from the wrestling scene while Banks went on to compete in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, during IMPACT Wrestling's Spring Slugfest event, Naomi made her debut, making this her first major appearance outside of WWE.

What do you think about Naomi's debut in IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

