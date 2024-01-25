AEW star says "Brittle Bryan" will be broken in a never-seen-before match against a 55-year-old legend

Bryan Danielson is having a terrific run in AEW as his matches are turning out to be intense, intriguing, and entertaining. He's mixing up in the ring with some of the hottest names in the industry, and he is now penciled in for a never-before-match on AEW: Collision.

Danielson is all set to have a bout with 55-year-old Japanese legend Yuji Nagata, and one wrestling personality seems to have an opinion about the potential winner of the match.

The personality is commentator Nigel McGuinness, who had a unique way of introducing the match to the audience. McGuinness took to his official X account on Thursday and wrote:

"Watch Brittle Bryan get broken - arigatou gozaimasu Nagata-San," he tweeted.

Nagata was last seen on Dynamite in 2021 when he faced off against Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a losing proposition. All roads will lead to LA for wrestling fans come January 27.

Danielson's run in AEW has been hampered by injuries, including a broken orbital bone, which he suffered in November last year. Danielson has some experience wrestling with Japanese stars. He was earlier involved in a bout with Kazuchika Okada.

AEW Collision sells less than 1k tickets for upcoming event

AEW ratings and sales have always been a talking point and a disappointing one for Tony Khan and the company - apart from that one time when the ratings soared. But it looks like that was a flash-in-the-pan moment as Tony Khan and his creative team couldn't sustain the momentum.

That's evident from the number of tickets that have been sold for the February 10 episode of Collision: A paltry number that's less than 1000.

The event coincides with the Super Bowl weekend, so the Jacksonville-based company would have been hard-pressed by ticket sales anyway, but the meager numbers have sent shockwaves among wrestling fans.

What do you think? Can Tony Khan turn the ship around with his booking? Tell us in the comment section.