AEW star says he'd have been "found dead" if he told truth about WWE plane incident in Saudi Arabia

Former WWE Superstar and Current AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has revealed that he was afraid to cover the topic of the Saudi Arabia plane incident on his podcast.

The Saudi Arabia plane incident occurred in 2019 when more than 200 WWE wrestlers were delayed for almost a full day following the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh. The incident was rumored to have been caused by a pay dispute between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that saw Vince McMahon allegedly stop the pay-per-view feed in Saudi Arabia, prompting an alleged response from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which resulted in the delay.

During a Twitter Q&A, Matt Koon was asked about a topic he wished he had discussed with Dax Harwood on their podcast. Koon mentioned the "Saudi Arabia plane" incident, to which Harwood responded that he was afraid to tell the truth about what happened as it could put his life in danger.

"Honeslty, I was afraid if I told the truth about what happened, I would’ve been found dead somewhere in my house," Dax wrote.

Harwood left WWE in 2020 and joined All Elite Wrestling where he and his partner, Cash Wheeler, went on to become multi-time tag team champions.

FTR's Dax Harwood denies claims of wanting a bidding war between AEW and WWE

Dax Harwood, one half of the tag team FTR, has denied wanting a bidding war between AEW and WWE for his services.

On a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, he emphasized his focus on his legacy and stated that he never intended to play one side against the other.

"Like I've said a million times over and over again, never, ever, did I want any kind of bidding war between WWE and AEW. Never did I want to try to play one side against the other. It was all literally me taking everything for the last 10 years and wondering what the best course of action for me is because I want to make sure my legacy, our legacy, is cemented," said Harwood. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

FTR recently signed a new four-year contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion and are currently the World Tag Team Champions for the second time.

