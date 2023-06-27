AEW star says Logan Paul being part of the Money in the Bank ladder match is "good for business"

Logan Paul has been making the headlines since joining WWE. AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on Paul's inclusion in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Paul made a surprise announcement last week on RAW, declaring himself as a participant in the highly anticipated ladder match. The match will feature top-tier talents like Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Butch, and Santos Escobar.

However, his entry into the match has garnered mixed reactions from fans, as he did not qualify like the other six participants. AEW star Matt Hardy, a seasoned veteran of ladder matches, sees it as a positive move as far as business is concerned.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy acknowledged that such decisions are part of the wrestling industry and are made with the goal of maximizing audience interest and engagement.

“I mean, it’s business. It happens. It’s good for business, and they usually do what’s best for business." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

When informed that Logan Paul's presence attracts not only his fanbase but also those who wish to see him receive a beating, Hardy thought that it was part of the "magic" of the industry.

"It’s part of the magic of pro wrestling,” Hardy said.

As the 2023 Money in the Bank event approaches, fans will undoubtedly be eager to see whether Logan Paul will be able to pull off the unthinkable and win the coveted briefcase.

AEW star Matt Hardy reacts to an old photo of himself with John Cena

John Cena is arguably one of the most decorated stars in pro wrestling. When he debuted in 2002, Hardy was already a top star in the company.

Matt Hardy, who is currently with AEW, recently reacted to an old photo featuring himself and Cena from a tour in Japan in 2002. He stated that it was a "cool" pic and that it was one he had never seen before.

"What a cool pic. I can’t recall ever seeing this photo."

Check out the tweet below:

Hardy has been a mainstay on AEW television and has been involved in multiple storylines. Cena, on the other hand, has been away from the squared circle and has only made sporadic appearances over the last few years.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes