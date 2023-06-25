WWE legend reacts to 20-year-old picture with John Cena

Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena is one of the greatest superstars ever to set foot inside the squared circle. Matt Hardy recently reacted to an old photo with The Cenation leader.

Debuting back in 2002, Cena played a heel gimmick on WWE TV. He eventually adopted the Doctor of Thuganomics persona, making him highly popular among fans. Since then, Cena has won 16 world titles and competed in numerous WrestleMania main events.

Matt Hardy recently responded to a picture of himself and John Cena on Twitter. Replying to a fan's tweet, the WWE legend said:

"What a cool pic. I can’t recall ever seeing this photo."

You can view Cena and Hardy's picture below:

For those unaware, John Cena and Matt Hardy were part of the SmackDown brand in 2003. The image in the discussion was seemingly captured around the same time.

WWE legend John Cena referenced by QT Marshall on AEW Rampage

This past week on AEW Rampage, 16-time world champion John Cena was mentioned by AEW's QT Marshall.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed were set to address the crowd after making quick work of their opponents in a tag team match. They were interrupted by Harley Cameron, as the latter showed up with a couple of masked dancers. She began to sing and rap before her act was cut short by WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

QT Marshall interrupted the segment and asked everyone to put some respect on Cameron's name. He also claimed that her rap was amazing and deserved to be praised.

Marshall then had some words for Max Caster's rap as he believed it wasn't that impressive, and he preferred John Cena's bars from 2003.

As Marshall was speaking, The Acclaimed confronted him. At that moment, one of the masked dancers was revealed to be John Morrison. The latter will now be known as Johnny TV in AEW.

