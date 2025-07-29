  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Roman Reigns
  • AEW star seemingly reacts to Seth Rollins' partner dealing a massive blow to Roman Reigns on RAW

AEW star seemingly reacts to Seth Rollins' partner dealing a massive blow to Roman Reigns on RAW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 10:52 GMT
Roman Reigns AEW
AEW name comments on Roman Reigns' spot (Image source-WWE on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A 39-year-old AEW star recently reacted to the viral spot between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' stablemate on WWE RAW this week. The star referenced the spot right after the show ended.

Ad

AEW star Shawn Dean has reacted to Roman Reigns getting his sneakers stolen. This past Monday on RAW, Seth Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker launched an assault on Jey Uso before Roman showed up for the save. Reigns and Jey are slated to take on Bronson and Bron this weekend at SummerSlam in a tag team match.

A huge brawl erupted between both teams, which ended with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker destroying the OTC and Uso with some Spears and Tsunamis. Bronson also took Reigns' Jordan sneakers before the show ended, and the spot went viral. After the show ended, AEW's Shawn Dean referenced the shoe-stealing spot with the following words:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Stole folks Js like a G…Not mad."

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Shawn Dean also compared the spot on RAW with the following clip:

Ad

WWE veteran criticized Roman Reigns' segment from RAW last week

Last week on RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman as The Wiseman attempted to lure him into leading his group, featuring Seth Rollins. However, Bron Breakker said they did not want Reigns there.

WWE veteran Vince Russo criticized the confusing segment from RAW last week, while speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW:

Ad
"He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him in your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros, bro."
Ad

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Reigns and Jey Uso manage to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications