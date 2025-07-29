AEW star seemingly reacts to Seth Rollins' partner dealing a massive blow to Roman Reigns on RAW

A 39-year-old AEW star recently reacted to the viral spot between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' stablemate on WWE RAW this week. The star referenced the spot right after the show ended.AEW star Shawn Dean has reacted to Roman Reigns getting his sneakers stolen. This past Monday on RAW, Seth Rollins' stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker launched an assault on Jey Uso before Roman showed up for the save. Reigns and Jey are slated to take on Bronson and Bron this weekend at SummerSlam in a tag team match.A huge brawl erupted between both teams, which ended with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker destroying the OTC and Uso with some Spears and Tsunamis. Bronson also took Reigns' Jordan sneakers before the show ended, and the spot went viral. After the show ended, AEW's Shawn Dean referenced the shoe-stealing spot with the following words:&quot;Stole folks Js like a G…Not mad.&quot;Shawn Dean also compared the spot on RAW with the following clip:WWE veteran criticized Roman Reigns' segment from RAW last weekLast week on RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman as The Wiseman attempted to lure him into leading his group, featuring Seth Rollins. However, Bron Breakker said they did not want Reigns there.WWE veteran Vince Russo criticized the confusing segment from RAW last week, while speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW:&quot;He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him in your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros, bro.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Reigns and Jey Uso manage to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam.