  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns suffers rare setback on WWE RAW; real-life Bloodline member falls victim to Paul Heyman's new faction

Roman Reigns suffers rare setback on WWE RAW; real-life Bloodline member falls victim to Paul Heyman's new faction

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:06 GMT
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman
Roman Reigns is a former Universal Champion (source: WWE and Paul Heyman's X accounts)

A real-life Bloodline member was victimized by Paul Heyman's new faction on WWE RAW. Roman Reigns also suffered a rare setback.

Ad

On the July 14 episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso competed in a Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bronson Reed cost Jey the match. Hence, when the group later attacked CM Punk, Jey came to his aid. However, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker got the better of them until Roman Reigns returned and attacked the heel duo. Now, Reigns and Jey Uso will team up to face Reed and Breakker at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on RAW, Jey Uso went one-on-one with Bronson Reed. When the real-life Bloodline member was in control of the match, Bron Breakker came out and hit a devastating spear on him. The heel duo beat him down, and Roman Reigns came out to make the save. Just when it looked like Reigns and Jey were in control, the heels turned the tables in their favor.

Ad

Breakker then hit Jey with a spear before Reed hit his signature Tsunami. Bron then dived onto Reigns, sending him over the announcer's desk. He dragged the former Universal Champion back into the ring before Reed hit him with another Tsunami.

Bron then threw Roman out of the ring and speared The OTC and Jey Uso through a barricade. This was a rare moment for The Tribal Chief, who is not used to being manhandled like he was tonight.

It will be interesting to see how Reigns and Uso recover from this assault.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications