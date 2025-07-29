Roman Reigns suffers rare setback on WWE RAW; real-life Bloodline member falls victim to Paul Heyman's new faction

A real-life Bloodline member was victimized by Paul Heyman's new faction on WWE RAW. Roman Reigns also suffered a rare setback.On the July 14 episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso competed in a Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bronson Reed cost Jey the match. Hence, when the group later attacked CM Punk, Jey came to his aid. However, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker got the better of them until Roman Reigns returned and attacked the heel duo. Now, Reigns and Jey Uso will team up to face Reed and Breakker at SummerSlam 2025.Tonight on RAW, Jey Uso went one-on-one with Bronson Reed. When the real-life Bloodline member was in control of the match, Bron Breakker came out and hit a devastating spear on him. The heel duo beat him down, and Roman Reigns came out to make the save. Just when it looked like Reigns and Jey were in control, the heels turned the tables in their favor. Breakker then hit Jey with a spear before Reed hit his signature Tsunami. Bron then dived onto Reigns, sending him over the announcer's desk. He dragged the former Universal Champion back into the ring before Reed hit him with another Tsunami. Bron then threw Roman out of the ring and speared The OTC and Jey Uso through a barricade. This was a rare moment for The Tribal Chief, who is not used to being manhandled like he was tonight.It will be interesting to see how Reigns and Uso recover from this assault.