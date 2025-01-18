AEW star sends final message ahead of rumored retirement match against Hangman Page

An AEW star is getting ready to face Hangman Page before riding off into the sunset. Ahead of what might be his last-ever match tonight on Collision, wrestling legend Christopher Daniels sent a defiant message out to his fans.

Christopher Daniels is known for his long stints in TNA and ROH, but he's also held gold in NJPW, DDT, DEFY, and many other promotions throughout his three-decade career. The Fallen Angel most recently took on a temporary EVP position in All Elite Wrestling, standing in for Kenny Omega during the latter's year-long absence.

Now, it seems that Daniels is ready to hang up his boots, but he won't go out without a fight. The 54-year-old wrestled Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match on the pre-taped AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, which airs tonight. Amid reports that this is meant to be his final match, Christopher Daniels expressed his determination to face Hangman—and possibly the end of his career—on his own terms.

"TONIGHT! I return to the ring to face one of the toughest men on the planet, in one of the most violent atmospheres in professional wrestling. But even in the valley of Death, the Fallen Angel fears no man. My will be done," Daniels wrote.

Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels is reportedly a brutal spectacle

Since AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage was pre-taped on Thursday, Hangman Page has already faced Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match. Although fans at home won't get to see it until Collision airs tonight, the live crowd has raved about the match.

Fans in attendance claimed that it was a brutal affair, living up to the show's theme of Maximum Carnage. Since Hangman Page has always excelled in Texas Death Matches, fans watching the bout for the first time tonight should expect blood, violence, and plenty of drama.

Page's angle with Christopher Daniels is reportedly a major building block in putting the former AEW World Champion back in the main event scene. Whether Hangman can climb back to the top of the company remains to be seen.

