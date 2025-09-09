  • home icon
AEW star sends a four-word message after AJ Lee's blockbuster WWE RAW return

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 09, 2025 11:14 GMT

An AEW star reacted to AJ Lee's WWE RAW return and her heartfelt promo segment on social media. The star acknowledged one of the important things mentioned by AJ in her promo.

AEW's Diamante acknowledged the promo by AJ Lee on WWE RAW. Last Friday on SmackDown, AJ made her blockbuster return to the Stamford-based promotion after over a decade. She took out Becky Lynch upon her return to exact revenge for her husband, CM Punk, being disrespected by the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

This past Monday on RAW, AJ Lee addressed the fans in her promo and also spoke about mental health and taking therapy while sharing her personal story. AJ also asked the crowd to cheer for "Therapy," which caught Diamante's attention.

Taking to X, Diamante repeated AJ's message and urged everyone to cheer for therapy:

"Always CHEER for therapy ☝🏼."
During her promo on RAW, AJ also challenged Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to a mixed tag team match against herself and CM Punk. The match was later made official for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

WWE veteran believes a former AEW star will also return following AJ Lee

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on former AEW star, Saraya (fka Paige), returning following the shocking return of AJ Lee.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed Triple H likely has Paige planned as his next big return.

"I was thinking about that, bro, I swear to God. As soon as she's done with this, that is the next big pop Triple H has in his back pocket. I wonder if Triple H has a separate bank account that's like just pop money. We're gonna put this away for pop money. Chris [Featherstone], without a shadow of a doubt, that's coming," Russo said.
The erstwhile Paige announced her AEW departure earlier this year, and only time will tell if she will be back in WWE soon.

