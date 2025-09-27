AEW star sends a message ahead of huge match against Death Riders: "I have no words"

Death Riders have been dominating the scene in All Elite Wrestling over the past few months. Recently, Daniel Garcia joined the faction as a new member, marking a pivotal moment in his career. Now with all that momentum, Jon Moxley and his faction are set to compete on tonight's episode of AEW Collision.Mox and crew will battle against Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard on Collision. What needs to be noted is that Menard had a special connection with Daniel Garcia in AEW. He had worked as the mentor of The Dragon Slayer in the company, crafting an on-screen bond. However, it seems like Garcia's alignment with Death Riders has left the 41-year-old speechless.Taking to X, Daddy Magic sent a heartfelt message ahead of his upcoming showdown. While resharing AEW's X post about this match, the 41-year-old wrote that he has no words left to say. Therefore, he would only like to see everyone in the match itself on Collision.&quot;I have no words at the moment. I will see you all tomorrow night.&quot;Check out his X post below:Darby Allin challenged Death Riders' Jon Moxley in an extreme matchDeath Riders' leader Jon Moxley has been involved in a brutal rivalry with Darby Allin as of late. The two stars collided in a 'Coffin Match' at All Out last week, where Moxley managed to defeat Allin following help from the returning PAC. However, the feud between the two stars seems to be far from over.On this week's episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin stormed the ring with a flame thrower. Looking at the seriousness of the situation, Death Riders retreated from the ring. However, before they could go away, the former TNT Champion had a message for Jon Moxley. He challenged The Purveyor of Violence in an 'I-Quit Match' at AEW WrestleDream.With that, All Elite Wrestling has made this epic showdown official for the next pay-per-view as a potential headliner for the event. The show is less than three weeks away. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out between Mox and Darby from here on.