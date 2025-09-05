  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • AEW star sends a message to Kenny Omega after he provides an unfortunate health update

AEW star sends a message to Kenny Omega after he provides an unfortunate health update

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 05, 2025 09:56 GMT
Kenny Omega AEW
AEW star Kenny Omega's update (Source-AEW on X)

The former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega provided a health update, and a popular star reacted to it interestingly. Omega also debunked a report regarding his status in the company.

Ad

The AEW star, Kip Sabian reacted to Kenny Omega's health update. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Omega was driven through a table from the apron by Kyle Fletcher after the main event. The Cleaner was stretchered out of the arena and is now expected to be out of action for some time as well.

Recently, a report stated that Omega will be missing the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, as he had time off planned. However, Omega quickly debunked the report on X and revealed that the reason for his absence is going for specialized hospital visits and a work that he had planned for a year:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you," Kenny stated.
Ad

The AEW star, Kip Sabian took notice of the above reply by Omega and reacted with a GIF featuring Kenny with a groom, citing to his 'The Cleaner' nickname.

Ad

Tony Khan's announcement after brutal attack on Kenny Omega

After Kenny Omega has been hospitalized following the brutal attack by Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite, Tony Khan came up with an interesting announcement.

Taking to X, Tony announced that Kyle Fletcher along with Don Callis will explain his actions on Collision this Saturday:

"After his amazing victory in the #AEWDynamite main event + the barbaric attack that he captained in the unforgivable aftermath, we’ll hear from the TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro with @TheDonCallis on Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + HBO Max, THIS SATURDAY," Khan wrote.
Ad

It remains to be seen what transpires on Collision this Saturday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications