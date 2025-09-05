AEW star sends a message to Kenny Omega after he provides an unfortunate health update

The former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega provided a health update, and a popular star reacted to it interestingly. Omega also debunked a report regarding his status in the company.The AEW star, Kip Sabian reacted to Kenny Omega's health update. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Omega was driven through a table from the apron by Kyle Fletcher after the main event. The Cleaner was stretchered out of the arena and is now expected to be out of action for some time as well.Recently, a report stated that Omega will be missing the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, as he had time off planned. However, Omega quickly debunked the report on X and revealed that the reason for his absence is going for specialized hospital visits and a work that he had planned for a year:&quot;Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you,&quot; Kenny stated.The AEW star, Kip Sabian took notice of the above reply by Omega and reacted with a GIF featuring Kenny with a groom, citing to his 'The Cleaner' nickname.Tony Khan's announcement after brutal attack on Kenny OmegaAfter Kenny Omega has been hospitalized following the brutal attack by Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite, Tony Khan came up with an interesting announcement.Taking to X, Tony announced that Kyle Fletcher along with Don Callis will explain his actions on Collision this Saturday:&quot;After his amazing victory in the #AEWDynamite main event + the barbaric attack that he captained in the unforgivable aftermath, we’ll hear from the TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro with @TheDonCallis on Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + HBO Max, THIS SATURDAY,&quot; Khan wrote.It remains to be seen what transpires on Collision this Saturday.