AEW star sends a message to Mariah May amid her uncertain future

An AEW performer sent a message to the former AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May, amid her uncertain future. The star also shared some adorable pictures with May in her social media post.

Ad

AEW star, Mina Shirakawa had a big role in Tony Khan's promotion last year, also being involved in the story between May and Toni Storm. Shirakawa reportedly signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling recently as well. Meanwhile, she acknowledged Mariah in her recent post.

There have been rumors of the former AEW Women's World Champion potentially heading to WWE after her current contract expires. Amid all the rumors, Mina Shirakawa took to X to share some cute pictures with Mariah from the recent WrestleCon event. Mina also expressed her love for May, writing the following:

Ad

Trending

"We broke. We battled. We burned it all down — and still, love remained."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mina and Mariah have known each other since their days in the Japanese wrestling promotion, World Wonder Ring STARDOM. The two also feuded last year after their friendship storyline. It will be interesting to see if the two will be seen together onscreen again.

AEW President comments on Mariah May's WWE rumors

The AEW President, Tony Khan recently addressed the rumors of Mariah potentially leaving his promotion to join WWE. In an interview with TV Insider, Khan was asked about the ongoing rumors about May and answered by recalling her great feud with Toni Storm:

Ad

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah, we’ll see what’s next for her and Timeless Toni Storm," Khan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.