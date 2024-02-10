AEW star shares an adorable picture with Nikki Cross, sends her a heartwarming message

An absent AEW star shared a post featuring Nikki Cross on her social media. The star being discussed is Tay Melo.

Tay Melo has been on a hiatus since January 11, 2023 as she and Sammy Guevara were expecting a baby. In November 2023, she gave birth to a baby girl, whom she named Luna.

Recently, Melo took to Twitter and posted a picture which included her, Nikki Cross, Luna and Nikki's pet Sabrina. In the post, she also showed gratitude towards the WWE Superstar.

"Luna met Sabrina today. Nikki was the first auntie Luna met in her life and now Sabrina is the first dog. We love you auntie @WWENikkiCross & we are so grateful for everything you did/do," Melo shared.

Melo revealed that Luna was the first auntie she ever met and the first dog was Sabrina.

Nikki is a WWE Superstar, who has been working for the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. She is also a former Money in the Bank winner.

Tay Melo thanks Nikki Cross for helping her late at night

Tay Melo and Nikki Cross have been long-time best friends for a long time. Recently, the AEW star thanked Nikki for helping her out.

She took to Instagram and posted a story about how the former Ms. Money in the Bank holder helped out Tay at 2 o' clock and drove her mother to the hospital.

"I also need to thank this beautiful human @wwenikkicross picking up my call at 2 am, driving my mom to the hospital and showing up next day to check on us!!! I literally have the best friends someone could ask for! We love you auntie Nikki," Tay Melo wrote.

Screenshot of Tay Melo's Instagram story

As of now, there hasn't been any update on when Melo might return to the promotion.

