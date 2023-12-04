An AEW star recently shared a heartwarming message for Nikki Cross on Instagram, thanking the WWE Superstar for answering her late-night call. The star in question is Tay Melo.

Tay Melo, who has been absent from AEW programming since January 2023, recently gave birth to her first child on November 28. The 28-year-old and her husband, Sammy Guevara, broke the news of the arrival of their daughter, named Luna Melo Guevara, who weighed 8.4 lbs at birth.

Melo recently posted a picture with Nikki Cross on Instagram in which they are seen sharing a fun moment. Along with the picture, the AEW star posted a message thanking Nikki for answering her call at 2 am and taking her mom to the hospital.

"I also need to thank this beautiful human @wwenikkicross picking up my call at 2am, driving my mom to the hospital and showing up next day to check on us!!! I literally have the best friends someone could ask for! We love you auntie Nikki," Tay Melo wrote.

Here is the social media post:

Tay Melo's Instagram Story

Nikki Cross is a former WWE Raw Women's Champion, a multi-time Tag Team Champion, and a Money in the Bank winner. However, the 34-year-old has not done anything significant this year and has been utilized inconsistently by the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

AEW decides on Sammy Guevara's in-ring status - Reports

Sammy Guevara has been out of action since the WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view on October 1, where he participated in a trios match between the Don Callis Family (Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Konosuke Takeshita) and the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

While his team scored a victory, the 30-year-old sustained an injury during the match and was sidelined.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the Spanish God had already been medically cleared to perform but was awaiting the birth of his child before returning to the ring.

"He was cleared - I don't know when he was cleared exactly, but it was over a week ago and it was basically, he wasn't gonna be there until she (Tay Melo) gave birth, and then he would come back shortly after. At that point when she was about to give birth, there was no point coming back until after she gave birth. But yeah, he's cleared," Meltzer said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

WWE and AEW stars reacted to Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo announcing the arrival of their baby girl. Read the full story here.