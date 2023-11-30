AEW makes a decision on Sammy Guevara's in-ring status- Reports

AEW star Sammy Guevara has been out of action since WrestleDream after suffering a concussion. According to reports, the star is medically ready to step back into the ring.

The Spanish God teamed up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita and took on the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi. While the feud positioned him as a major name in Don Callis' faction, his injury unfortunately sidelined him.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Sammy Guevara has officially been medically cleared but that he doesn't plan to return anytime soon.

"He was cleared - I don't know when he was cleared exactly, but it was over a week ago and it was basically, he wasn't gonna be there until she (Tay Melo) gave birth, and then he would come back shortly after. At that point when she was about to give birth there was no point coming back until after she gave birth. But yeah, he's cleared." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Guevara sadly missed out on taking part in the Like A Dragon: Gaiden Street Fight due to his injury, as according to another report, he was originally slated to compete in the bout.

Vince Russo feels like Sammy Guevara and Dominik Mysterio come off as too young

While Sammy Guevara and Dominik Mysterio are 30 and 26 respectively, both men have a "babyface" effect that makes them come across as a lot younger than they are, which could be why some don't take them seriously.

According to Vince Russo during an episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, this is something he could never get past.

"I don't know what it is about Sammy, and I did work with Sammy one time, and I had no issues, no problems whatsoever. I don't know what it is with him, but he's got like the Dominik Mysterio effect with me. I don't know what it is, but he looks so young. Like that's the problem I have, with him and Dominik. They just look so young." [18:45-19:10]

Despite Russo's reservations, both AEW and WWE see something in Sammy Guevara and Dominik Mysterio, as the men are prominently booked. Both have already captured gold, and it remains to see if either man will become a World Champion anytime soon.

