AEW star shares backstage photo with CM Punk after Collision

AEW star CM Punk made his highly anticipated return this past Saturday during the inaugural episode of Collision. Additionally, Andrade El Idolo also returned to the promotion and recently took to social media to share a backstage picture with Punk.

El Idolo's status with All Elite Wrestling was similarly in question, and like with CM Punk, fans weren't sure if he'd return to the promotion. Despite all the rumors, both stars are back and seem to even be on the same page.

Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself side-by-side with CM Punk in solidarity. Could this indicate an on-screen alliance in the future as well?

"We are AEW COLLISION!! @CMPunk Backstage talents!!! Right hands," Andrade tweeted.

Andrade El Idolo was notably attacked by the entire House of Black after his recent match with Buddy Matthews. Could CM Punk and FTR be the ones to come to his aid next time and help even the odds?

Other than seemingly still having the AEW World Championship, CM Punk was awarded with a new belt recently

Other than his massive shot at The Young Bucks and fans of The Elite during his return promo, Punk hinted at still being in possession of the AEW World Championship. Due to this, many believe there will be a title vs. title match down the road, as the veteran considers himself undefeated.

Additionally, CM Punk was awarded the Chicago Blackhawks Championship belt by the ice hockey team's mascot, Tommy Hawk. While the belt isn't recognized by any promotion, it is likely a heartwarming sentiment for Punk's love for the sport and his contributions as a Chicago native.

Some fans believe that Punk will appear at Forbidden Door II to take on Hiroshi Tanahashi in MJF's stead, as the reigning World Champion recently teased that he'll actually no-show at the event. Only time will tell, but the pay-per-view is set to take place this weekend.

