AEW star shares a cryptic 5-word message amid lengthy absence, return imminent?

The AEW roster has notably been missing a few once-prominent faces. While rumors of returns are running rampant, it seems like Santana might have just teased his return again.

The LAX star was last seen in the promotion during 2022's Blood and Guts match. At the time, he and Ortiz were feuding with Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society. However, he quickly disappeared after an injury, and reports have since alleged that there were some backstage disagreements as well.

Santana recently took to Twitter to post yet another cryptic message, which he has been doing for the past few months.

"Life is short. Take chances," Santana posted.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Santa is in fact already training for his return to AEW. With reports from insiders like Dave Meltzer, Santana's return to the promotion seems far more likely than it did a few months ago.

Santana was allegedly very unhappy with the AEW Creative division

Fans have often pointed out online that Proud 'N Powerful never won tag team gold in the promotion, despite being major fan favorites. Their pairing with Chris Jericho has also been slammed, and Santana might also have had an issue with it.

In an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konan pointed out how putting Santana and Ortiz with Chris Jericho didn't benefit the duo. Additionally, he revealed that Santana was especially upset.

“Then when I saw that, and I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them... And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was pi**ed off, and he has every reason to be – the guy’s f**king uber-talented and you’re not doing sh*t with him.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Santana notably had a successful run in the Puerto Rican-based promotion, LAWE, where he reigned as their inaugural World Champion.

Could AEW instead run him as a singles star to mirror this success? Only time will tell.

