AEW star reportedly training for their return, they were last seen nearly 400 days ago

An AEW star who was last seen nearly 400 days ago is nearing a return to action as they have recently been training in the ring.

The star in question is Santana, who suffered a serious knee injury during the 2022 'Blood and Guts' match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club.

At the end of the match, the BCC, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz stood on top of the cage in celebration, but Santana was absent as he was unable to climb. It was revealed afterward that he would be out for a number of months.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



It was also noted that Tony Khan has been adamant about paying talent when they’re injured. Fightful: Santana hasn't been seen in AEW in nearly a year, but he's still with the company and has been paid through the duration of his injury.It was also noted that Tony Khan has been adamant about paying talent when they’re injured. pic.twitter.com/YvacVk6sG7

Over a year has passed since Santana was last in the ring, and many people have wondered when he will back, or if he will be back at all. However, Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote that Santana is indeed training for his return.

Meltzer didn't note when Santana's return would be, but given the fact that he has a return in his sights, AEW fans should start getting excited about the possibility of seeing him back in the ring.

Something interesting about Santana was noticed on the AEW roster page

During his time away from the ring, there have been a number of rumors regarding the relationship between Santana and his tag team partner Ortiz, with reports claiming that the two aren't on the best of terms anymore.

These rumors were backed up by Konnan, a man who has been very close to both men during their careers, with the former WCW claiming that the two almost got physical with one another before cutting ties with each other.

However, the AEW roster page has got people thinking that fences have been mended between Santana and Ortiz as they are currently being listed as "Proud and Powerful," the tag team name they used when they arrived in All Elite Wrestling back in 2019.

Are you excited to see Santana wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023