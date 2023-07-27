Fan-favorite AEW tag team seemingly reuniting after 393 days

A fan-favorite AEW tag team could soon reunite after over a year.

The team of Santana and Ortiz debuted in the Jacksonville-based company in 2019 and soon joined forces with Chris Jericho, Jake Hagar, and Sammy Guevara to form the Inner Circle.

The Jericho-led stable ran roughshod over in AEW for more than two years. However, Inner conflicts within the group led to its disbanding, with Santana and Ortiz walking away.

The Former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions were embroiled in a heated rivalry with their former stablemates, Jericho, Guevara, and Hager, culminating in a Bloods and Guts match on June 29, 2022. Santana and Ortiz joined Eddie Kingston and Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker).

Blood and Guts 2022 was their last match together, and the two haven't been seen since then. However, Santana and Ortiz could soon reunite in AEW. The company recently updated its official website, and the duo is now listed as part of a team named, Proud and Powerful.

This update could imply that the two are returning as a tag team and will likely return to television soon.

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew As pointed out by @AEWFanGuy18, Santana and Ortiz are now being listed as Proud and Powerful again on the AEW Roster page! This should mean that they’ve made up and are going to be competing together again in the tag division! Hope they win the tag titles, they deserve them! #AEW pic.twitter.com/VsAQ0HNe34 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/VsAQ0HNe34

In the weeks following the brutal match in 2022, there were multiple reports of real-life heat between Santana and Ortiz, and it was said that the two former stablemates were not getting along well.

Earlier this year, a tweet from Santana even led to speculation of him joining WWE, which took the internet by storm and had the fans worrying.

Konnan confirmed real-life heat between Santana and Ortiz in AEW

In an episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast last year, WCW legend Konnan confirmed the rumors about the tag team partners not getting along well.

They are not on good terms," Konnan said.

The veteran has worked with Santana and Ortiz in IMPACT Wrestling as the manager of The Latin American Xchange. The stable also included Homicide and Diamante.

Konnan also made a few appearances in AEW with Santana and Ortiz in late 2020.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here