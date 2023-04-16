"He's joining the LWO," "Leaving AEW?" - Twitter erupts after popular star shares a cryptic post amid 10-month absence

The wrestling world is convinced that a popular AEW star is jumping ship and joining WWE. The star in question is Santana.

The AEW star recently shared a cryptic message on Twitter with just a specific date.

"4/21," Santana tweeted.

Given that the date mentioned falls on a Friday, fans on Twitter were confident that Santana was heading to WWE SmackDown.

Fans also believe that he could also be joining the newly formed Latino World Order, including Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Ben Melton @Ben_da_MaYne @Santana_Proud Is this a hint that will be wrestling somewhere 🤔 @Santana_Proud Is this a hint that will be wrestling somewhere 🤔

People did not want to see the AEW star leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and hoped he would stay, or at least if he was unhappy with the creative, he could request Tony Khan to join Ring of Honor.

justin johnson @justinj74491018 @Santana_Proud Leaving AEW ? I wouldn't. I'd get back with Ortiz turn heel beat the hell out of Eddie and ask TK to go to ROH and become tag champs. All the while cutting great promos. TK will see how good you guys really are. Fight FTR again. A good match against them will get you noticed. @Santana_Proud Leaving AEW ? I wouldn't. I'd get back with Ortiz turn heel beat the hell out of Eddie and ask TK to go to ROH and become tag champs. All the while cutting great promos. TK will see how good you guys really are. Fight FTR again. A good match against them will get you noticed.

Lonzo @Grimmspider93 @Santana_Proud Hope to see you back in the ring soon, man @Santana_Proud Hope to see you back in the ring soon, man

Some fans wanted to see the AEW star reunite with his former tag team partner Ortiz and challenge FTR for the World Tag Team Championships.

SoDuTw @SoDuTw Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 @Santana_Proud 4/21 4/21 I truly hope Santana and Ortiz reform at least professionally. Life is too short and fans want it. twitter.com/Santana_Proud/… I truly hope Santana and Ortiz reform at least professionally. Life is too short and fans want it. twitter.com/Santana_Proud/…

It is to be noted that Santana has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to an injury.

Back on June 29, 2022, there was a Blood & Guts match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the team of Santana, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, and The Blackpool Combat Club. During the match, the former member of Pride & Powerful tore his ACL and thus has been out of action ever since.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the AEW star is still under contract with the company and has been paid during his injury as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a proposition for Tony Khan and the AEW All In pay-per-view

All Elite President Tony Khan recently broke the news that the promotion will be heading to Wembley Stadium in London for the All In pay-per-view.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE veteran Booker T said that the company would need "firepower" for the show, and the main event should be between MJF and CM Punk for the world championship.

"If I'm thinking about Wembley, and I'm thinking about MJF, I'm definitely thinking about CM Punk. I mean, there's a guy that everybody's thinking about tentatively, potentially coming back and making that thing happen. There's a lot of talk on the internet right now... So, I don't know, man. Wembley, that's a big stadium, so they're going to need some firepower to take into that stadium to really pull that thing off."

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5th at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at #AEW ’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5th at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley #AEW’s highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th!Tickets for AEW: All In London go on sale Friday, May 5th at 9am BST. Fans can pre-register now for early access to purchase tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley https://t.co/Tf915dMLpp

It is also reported that there have already been over 45,000 sign-ups for the show during the pre-sale event.

What do you think Santana's cryptic tweet means? Let us know in the comments section below.

