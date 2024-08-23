AEW star shares heartbreaking update; confirms he won't return before 2025

The AEW locker room has taken another hit. A rising heavyweight who signed with the company after leaving WWE recently suffered an injury in the ring and will be on the shelf for a while. The 33-year-old has just checked in with an update from the hospital.

Nick Comoroto began training under QT Marshall in 2013, then signed a WWE NXT contract in February 2019. The former Nick Ogarelli was released in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts, and five months later, he became All Elite and was a member of The Nightmare Family. Comoroto began working for Tony Khan's ROH in April 2023 while also making some AEW and indie appearances.

The Wrecking Ball took to X today to reveal that he just underwent a hip resurfacing operation. Comoroto noted that he's dealt with leg issues for almost two years but is looking forward to returning in early 2025. He included a post-surgery photo.

"Hey guys, I recently just got my hip resurfaced. I was wrestling on one leg for nearly two years. It’s gonna feel amazing to be able walk my dogs again. I’ll see you all in early 2025. #AEW #AEWDynamite #ROH," Nick Comoroto wrote with the photo below.

Comoroto has mostly appeared on ROH TV since the previous summer. His last bout was a dark match loss to Lee Johnson at the August 11 tapings, which came two weeks after he and Jacoby Watts lost to Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Comoroto's last All Elite appearance was a loss to Daniel Garcia on the June 12 Dynamite.

AEW All In updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will present its second annual All In pay-per-view on Sunday. The big event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The All In card is expected to be finalized on Saturday's Collision. Below is the current lineup:

Buy-In Pre-show: Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway (winner picks All Out stipulation for CMLL Women's Championship Match between Statlander and Nightingale)

Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway (winner picks All Out stipulation for CMLL Women's Championship Match between Statlander and Nightingale) Casino Gauntlet: Orange Cassidy vs. 20 participants TBA (winner earns future World Title shot)

Orange Cassidy vs. 20 participants TBA (winner earns future World Title shot) Coffin Match for the TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker Triple Threat for the World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. FTR

The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. FTR Last Chance Match for the FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (If Hook loses, he can no longer challenge for the title while Jericho is champion)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (If Hook loses, he can no longer challenge for the title while Jericho is champion) London Ladders Match for the World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD

The Patriarchy (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. TBD American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May Career vs. Title Match: AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

The Buy In pre-show is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, airing live on all social media channels. AEW will then begin the main All In card at 1 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.

