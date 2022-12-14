AEW star shares a hilarious reaction to Stephanie McMahon's two-decade old segment with WWE Hall of Famer

An old segment featuring WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has resurfaced on social media, and an AEW star has found it highly amusing.

The clip in question was taken from the December 12th, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. In the segment, The Billion Dollar Princess acted as the brand's general manager.

In the clip, Stephanie is trying to convince the recently debuted future WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner to sign with SmackDown instead of RAW. However, The Big Bad Booty Daddy only had one thing on his mind during the whole ordeal.

Scott Steiner refuses to sign with Stephanie as she didn’t sleep with him - and signs for Raw. Yep… #OnThisDayInWWE 20 years ago on #SmackDown “You didn’t scream boom shakalaka, you didn’t howl at the moon. You broke all your promises to the Big Booty Daddy”Scott Steiner refuses to sign with Stephanie as she didn’t sleep with him - and signs for Raw. Yep… #OnThisDayInWWE 20 years ago on #SmackDown:“You didn’t scream boom shakalaka, you didn’t howl at the moon. You broke all your promises to the Big Booty Daddy”Scott Steiner refuses to sign with Stephanie as she didn’t sleep with him - and signs for Raw. Yep… https://t.co/RJAifwrcDV

McMahon turned down Steiner's very forward advances, which ultimately led to Scott signing with RAW instead. The ridiculousness of the entire segment caught the attention of AEW star Fuego Del Sol, who posted this hilarious response to the clip.

"2002 Steiner was on that Liver King Diet." tweeted @FuegoDelSol

In hindsight, perhaps Steiner should have signed with Stephanie McMahon's SmackDown, as he would go on to have an extremely underwhelming run on RAW before being released by the company in 2004.

Stephanie McMahon used to be friends with AEW president Tony Khan

The relationship between WWE and AEW is a strange one, as neither company claims to be in competition with the other. However, they both go out of their way to try and get one over on each other.

AEW President Tony Khan has even stated in the past that he would be more than happy to have a consistent working relationship with WWE, but that doesn't seem to be on the cards for the time being.

Chairshot Sports @chairshotsports #WWE #AllOut On the AEW All Out Media Call, Tony Khan said that when Triple H & Stephanie McMahon took over WWE, he was more optimistic than ever at some kind of collaboration. Now, he is less than optimistic at that happening given how they've treated him #AEW #WWE Raw #SmackDown On the AEW All Out Media Call, Tony Khan said that when Triple H & Stephanie McMahon took over WWE, he was more optimistic than ever at some kind of collaboration. Now, he is less than optimistic at that happening given how they've treated him #AEW #WWE #WWERaw #SmackDown #AllOut https://t.co/iMoDxl8Ldq

Khan has also stated in the past that he was once friends with both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H when he was just the co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, due to starting the company that has provided the most competition WWE has seen since the demise of WCW and ECW in 2001, Khan admitted that neither Stephanie McMahon nor Triple H have reached out to him.

