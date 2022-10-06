"I thought we were friends" - Tony Khan opens up about his current relationship with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about his current and past relationship with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE. Since then, Stephanie became the company's Chairwoman & Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H took over the creative process, becoming the new Chief Content Officer.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tony Khan addressed his relationship with The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess, disclosing that they were once friends. However, he said they have not been in contact since he started AEW.

"I thought we were friends actually. I think we used to be friends. (...) I was not a competitor at all. I was in football. [Now?] I haven't seen them in a long time, but I wish them the best," he said. (1:02:22 - 1:02-37)

The AEW President also revealed how he first met Triple H and Stephanie, disclosing that they were nice to him before he entered the wrestling business.

"I'm a big wrestling fan. I have a lot of friends around. I'm also in Florida. They're in Florida, so it's a small world, and they were really nice to me, you know, once upon a time as a football owner. Totally different time, but yeah, it's been a long time," he added. (1:02:40 - 1:02-58)

Several released WWE Superstars have joined AEW

Over the past few years, several released WWE Superstars have joined AEW, including Malakai Black, Jeff Hardy, and Miro. Saraya (fka Paige) is the latest on that list, making her AEW debut on September 21, about two months after her departure from the Stamford-based company.

Meanwhile, a few AEW stars have also joined WWE. Former AEW Co-Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, for example, left Tony Khan's promotion after his contract expired. He then returned to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38.

