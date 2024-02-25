AEW star shares honest opinion on Rhea Ripley’s Elimination Chamber moment

An AEW star recently commented on Rhea Ripley's incredible Elimination Chamber moment in Perth, Australia.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry, who gave his thoughts on the presentation of the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Mami successfully defended her Women's World Title against Nia Jax in the main event of the PLE. However, the absolute highlight of the show was its location, Perth, Australia, which also happens to be Ripley's home country. She was presented as a star in her home country and received huge ovations from the Australian fans during her match.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry shared his thoughts on The Judgement Day member's presentation:

"You know I always loved the fact that when you go home as a celebrity athlete, entertainer, doctor, lawyer, or whatever success that you bring to the table when you go home, you get acknowledged and recognized for it. She got to go home in front of all her peers, all the people she grew up with, all her family members, all the wrestling fan base throughout Australia, and say 'I'm back! and look what I've done with myself.' She went out there and had a grand performance in front of her mother and family in the front row." [From 07:22 to 08:10]

Rhea Ripley recently commented on her upcoming match at WrestleMania

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her upcoming match against The Man Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, The Judgement Day member claimed that it's Mami's time to shine at WrestleMania:

"I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. So, why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring at Mania is main event-worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames, that was Mami's time to shine."

Ripley continued:

"And, it's still Mami's time to shine because Mami is always on top. And, I've proved that time in and time again. So, if we are given the opportunity, if we take the opportunity to be the main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready."

The match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch has the potential to steal the show at this year's WrestleMania. The outcome of the match will surely bring some exciting changes in the WWE's women's division.

Who do you want to see win the Women's World Title at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.