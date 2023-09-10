AEW star shares her love for WWE Superstar Trish Stratus with one word

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus competed in a brutal steel cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 which left the fans appreciating the two women for their incredible performance. An AEW star also showed her support for Trish Stratus on Twitter with one word.

The star in question is none other than 'The Kingdom' member, Maria Kanellis. Over on Twitter, former WWE star Maria Kanellis showed love for Trish Stratus with one word.

"This." tweeted Maria.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch for their match at Payback

Former general manager of SmackDown Teddy Long had nothing but positive things to say about the steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus put on an incredible match last week at Payback to conclude their heated rivalry. After a hard-fought battle, Lynch scored the victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that the match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch exceeded his expectations.

"Well, my thoughts are it was outstanding. Two girls, putting it on like that, they tore the house down, and like I said, I didn't expect that much from them. I expected a great match, but I didn't expect what they put on, so they really stole the show, I can tell you that," said Long. [3:49 - 4:06]

