AEW star shares a one-word message ahead of Sting's return on Dynamite

Sting is set to return to Dynamite this week. The Icon will not only grace fans with his presence, but he will also directly address them. One AEW star has already reacted to the news via their Instagram handle.

Some fans have already begun to speculate what the legend's announcement could be, and many believe it might lead to his retirement. However, The Icon has made it clear in the past that he doesn't plan on hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Recently signed AEW star CJ Perry commented on the company's post about Sting's upcoming appearance. She expressed how excited she was to see the WWE Hall of Famer appear on Dynamite.

"Exciting!!!" wrote Perry.

Danhausen also reacted to The Icon's upcoming Dynamite appearance on Twitter. The star used a short clip that he recently put together as a message for "Fanhausens" and his enemies. Some fans believe that the specific video could be referencing Sting's next move in the promotion.

Tony Khan says Sting has the final say in his eventual retirement

After decades in the industry and an unmatched legacy in pro wrestling, fans would not be upset if the legend decided to retire. Since The Icon is 64, many of his supporters are concerned about his well-being.

In a media call ahead of AEW All In 2023, Tony Khan addressed the eventual retirement of The Icon.

“Sting is very well aware that I would like him to stay as long as he feels physically up to wrestling. I think he enjoys doing it and he’s having a lot of fun."

Khan further mentioned that he wanted Stinger to end his in-ring career the 'right way':

“When the time comes, he knows he needs to [be] the one to say, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ because I’m going to let him go as long as he wants. I want him to stay as long as he can. It’s so important to me that we let Sting finish his career the right way.”

It remains to be seen what the WWE Hall of Famer will have in store for the viewers on this week's Dynamite.

