AEW star shares photos with Bray Wyatt amid rumors of his uncertain WWE WrestleMania 39 status

Amid recent reports of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt being sidelined with an injury, AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared some pictures with his former tag team partner.

According to recent reports, Bray Wyatt has been dealing with a "physical issue" with his status for WrestleMania uncertain. While WWE has not confirmed the specifics of his condition, the fact that Wyatt missed a recent live event and has been absent from TV has led to speculation about the severity of his injury or illness.

Matt Hardy won the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Bray Wyatt as part of The Deleters of Worlds. Amidst the reports surrounding The Fiend, Hardy took to Twitter to share some pictures with Wyatt while both men are holding the tag team title.

Check out the tweet below:

Whether or not Bray Wyatt will be able to compete at WrestleMania 39 remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley seemingly confirms Bray Wyatt will miss WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming for a few weeks now, leading to speculation about his WrestleMania status. Meanwhile, the former Universal Champion was seemingly scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at The Show of Shows.

Bobby Lashley himself recently gave an update on Twitter, saying that he has worked too hard to be denied this shot and that he doesn't care who his opponent is at WrestleMania.

Check out the tweet below:

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.

During a March 12, 2023, live event at Madison Square Garden on the Road to WrestleMania, Wyatt was replaced by his former Wyatt Family partner Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters emerged victorious against LA Knight at the event.

Since his return at Extreme Rules last year, The Eater of Worlds has been involved in only one match on live programming. His only bout came against Knight in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen who will face Bobby Lashley at The Grandest Stage of Them All if Wyatt can't make it to the mega event.

Do you want to see Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

