AEW star shares post about Indian actress Priyanka Chopra

Celebrities routinely share videos of inspiring quotes and monologues on their social media handles. One such video shared by an AEW star is becoming viral. It features one of the most successful Indian actresses, Priyanka Chopra, advising people worldwide at an event.

That advice was shared on an Instagram story by CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, who is currently signed with AEW. Andrade El Idolo's manager shared the video, which features Priyanka Chopra offering life advice.

In the video, Chopra says that people should surround themselves with those who love and care about them and are interested in them as human beings, and not just a skill set. She also says that it could be difficult to find people like that, and the number of individuals who match this requirement could be few. She rounded off her words by saying these individuals are your real wealth and a legacy in themselves, a message that CJ supports, as is apparent from her share.

Check out the video on CJ's account.

CJ Perry shared Priyanka Chopra's inspirational message.

"Surround yourself with people that love you. Surround yourself with people that care about you, and not about what you bring to the table, not about what you can do for them. But, people who want to see you smile, people who want to see you enriched."

You can check out Priyanka Chopra's complete message in the video below.

AEW's CJ Perry is looking to hire via social media

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, seems to be a pretty busy person. After all, in AEW, she is managing Andrade El Idolo. She is now looking to hire a personal assistant. Her requirements are clear, which she noted in a detailed Instagram story.

"I am looking for a personal assistant or digital manager assistant that will be working with me everyday in person. The personal assistant needs to know how to film, edit content, post on social account. Punctuality and a positive and grateful attitude is a prerequisite for the job. Needs to live in Los Angeles and is available for traveling. Loving wrestling, fashion, and comedy and animals is always a plus!" CJ Perry shared.

Check out CJ Perry's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Does CJ Perry have a long way to go in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.