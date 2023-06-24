AEW star shoots down rumor about his recent absence

AEW star Rush has been absent from the company for a number of weeks at the time of writing, and while it's unclear why he's been away, he has debunked one rumor.

El Toro Blanco last wrestled for AEW on the May 26th edition of Rampage with Dralistico and Preston Vance against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. While his La Faccion Ingobrenable stablemates have been holding down the fort on TV, Rush is nowhere to be seen.

One possible reason why he hasn't been on TV was that he was having issues with his US Visa. This was according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who compared it to the issues that Bandido, Komander, and The Lucha Brothers have all faced this year.

However, this is apparently false, as Rush took to Twitter to respond to Jose The Assistant, who jokingly asked if his Visa issues had been resolved. This is what the AEW star had to say:

"My visa has never had any issues, I have been living in USA for a month now."

Konnan is not happy with the AEW star due to his recent actions

Earlier this month, Rush announced on social media that he will no longer be working for Mexican promotion AAA, despite the fact that he was supposed to be a part of the TripleMania XXXI event in Tijuana on July 15th.

This hasn't gone down well with AAA's booker Konnan, who addressed the situation on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast. The veteran stated that the reason why Rush quit the company was that they weren't using him enough, but also claimed that the AEW star was "abusing his power" by charging a lot of money for appearing at AAA's events.

"He [Bandido] had the very bad habit, which I find very unprofessional, of every time I'm looking for him for work, he doesn't answer the f*****g phone. Like, I'm doing him a favour.… Konnan addressed both RUSH and Bandido no longer being involved with AAA on his K100 podcast."He [Bandido] had the very bad habit, which I find very unprofessional, of every time I'm looking for him for work, he doesn't answer the f*****g phone. Like, I'm doing him a favour.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Konnan addressed both RUSH and Bandido no longer being involved with AAA on his K100 podcast. "He [Bandido] had the very bad habit, which I find very unprofessional, of every time I'm looking for him for work, he doesn't answer the f*****g phone. Like, I'm doing him a favour.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zlCJ4vcxeK

Konnan had a similar issue with another All Elite Wrestling star, former ROH World Champion Bandido. The luchador also cut ties with AAA recently. Konnan claimed that Bandido is "getting a big head" now that he's earning a lot of money working in the United States.

The former WCW star rounded off by saying that he won't forget the actions of Rush and Bandido just in case the two men end up getting let go by the Jacksonville-based company.

