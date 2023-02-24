AEW star shows off brutal wounds after hellacious battle against Jon Moxley

A popular AEW star recently showed off his battle scars after a hard-hitting match against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence faced Evil Uno in the main event of this week's Wednesday night show. Moxley emerged victorious after a bloodied Uno passed out to the Bulldog Choke.

While the Dark Order may have fallen short in his attempt to defeat Jon Moxley, he garnered a positive response from the live audience for his brave effort. Evil Uno recently took to Twitter to share his wounds from the vicious battle against the Blackpool Combat Club member.

Jon Moxley was recently criticized for his in-ring style in AEW

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that he wasn't pleased with Jon Moxley blading while the camera was focused on him.

Disco Inferno chimed in and claimed that The Purveyor of Violence has been "unprofessional" ever since his return from alcohol rehab. He questioned whether Moxley was in the right frame of mind during his current stint in AEW.

"Let's call a spade a spade, Moxley has kind of been unprofessional... He always gets caught blading himself, and it's just kind of weird he's having this type of behaviour since he has come back from alcohol rehab. Like he's kind of got, this is like the type of stuff you would do like, what's this guy doing up there? Is he messed up?" [From 2:20 onwards]

While Jon Moxley didn't bleed during his bout against Evil Uno on Dynamite, he was busted open when Hangman Page attacked him with brass knuckles wrapped around in barbed wire.

With Moxley and Page set to battle in a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution 2023, the level of violence is only expected to rise between the two men. However, it remains to be seen if The Purveyor of Violence will listen to his critics and tone down his in-ring style after the upcoming pay-per-view.

